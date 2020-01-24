205832 FRANK CHAVIS Jan 24, 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Updated 46 min ago 1 of 2 CHAVIS, FRANK JUNIOR 01/21/2020Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 160 OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE/PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PROR Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 24 - Jan 30 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Spring 2020 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector