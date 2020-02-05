206168 IAN COX Feb 5, 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 COX, IAN KATRELL 02/03/2020Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 185 LARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 31 - Feb 6 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Spring 2020 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector