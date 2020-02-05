Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.