A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Updated: January 31, 2020 @ 11:00 pm
CARR, JAIRQUE CARDELLE 01/29/2020
Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 145
POSS 5 + COUNTERFEIT INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector