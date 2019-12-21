204625 JAMAHZE WILLIAMS Dec 21, 2019 Dec 21, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, JAMAHZE RAHZEL 12/02/2019Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 136 POSS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Dec 20 - Dec 26 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector