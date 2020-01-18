205728 JAMES CLARK Jan 18, 2020 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 CLARK, JAMES CLAYTON 01/16/2020Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 135 POST RELEASE VIOLATION-INDECENT LIBERTY W/CHILD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 17 - Jan 23 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector