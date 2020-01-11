205592 JAMES CRAWFORD Jan 11, 2020 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CRAWFORD, JAMES WILLIAM 01/11/2020Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 150 OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 10 - Jan 16 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector