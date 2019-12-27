205227 JAMIE SAULS Dec 27, 2019 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SAULS, JAMIE CHAPA 12/26/2019Age: 31 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 132 DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector