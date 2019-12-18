204903 JAYAR RODRIGUEZ Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Updated 5 hrs ago 1 of 2 RODRIGUEZ, JAYAR 12/12/2019Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 140 CONSPIRE TO TRAFFIC IN COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector