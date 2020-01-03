205392 JESSIE DICKENS Jan 3, 2020 1 hr ago 1 of 2 DICKENS, JESSIE MAE 01/02/2020Age: 55 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 236 DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 3 - Jan 9 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector