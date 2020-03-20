REID, JOHN WESLEY 03/19/2020
Age: 50 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 240
MURDER- FIRST DEGREE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
do not remove
Sorry, an error occurred.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 9:09 pm