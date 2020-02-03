206129 JONATHAN ACOSTA-GALARZA Feb 3, 2020 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ACOSTA-GALARZA, JONATHAN STEVE 02/02/2020Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 180 INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 31 - Feb 6 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Spring 2020 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector