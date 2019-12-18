205018 JONTE WILSON Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WILSON, JONTE TRAWAYNE 12/16/2019Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 190 POSS FIREARM BY FELON-PV - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector