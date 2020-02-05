206172 JORGE PENALOZA Feb 5, 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 PENALOZA, JORGE SANTIBANEZ 02/03/2020Age: 37 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 155 FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $750.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 31 - Feb 6 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Spring 2020 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector