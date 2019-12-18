204620 JOSHUA MORRIS Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Updated 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 MORRIS, JOSHUA LYNN 12/02/2019Age: 29 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 190 POSS METH - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector