204978 JULIAN SCHWARTZ Dec 17, 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 SCHWARTZ, JULIAN SAIGE 12/15/2019Age: 26 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 153 FTA- INTOXICATED & DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET