JUSTICE STYRON Jan 14, 2020 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 STYRON, JUSTICE ISAVION 01/13/2020Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 180 OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET