Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT ROCK SPRINGS AFFECTING PITT COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. STAY TUNED TO DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...LOCAL RADIO...MEDIA OR CABLE TV. && THE FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED FOR THE TAR RIVER AT ROCK SPRINGS. * FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.6 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE MONDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 18.1 FEET BY EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 21.0 FEET...WATER THREATENS HOMES ON VAN NESS AVENUE, FAIRMOUNT AVENUE, AND EMBARCADERO AVENUE. SIGNIFICANT INUNDATION OF IRONWOOD GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. OLD RIVER ROAD FLOODS BETWEEN HWY 222 AND HWY 33. OLD RIVER ROAD MAY ALSO BE FLOODED FURTHER TO THE EAST AT JOHNSON MILL RUN. WATER MAY THREATEN HOMES ALONG OLD FORT ROAD. &&