205770 KAJON FARROW Jan 18, 2020 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 FARROW, KAJON LACONTE 01/17/2020Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 230 PV - POSSESS SCHEDULE VI - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 17 - Jan 23 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector