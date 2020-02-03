206116 KENDRA DANIELS Feb 3, 2020 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 DANIELS, KENDRA MARIA 02/01/2020Age: 30 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 180 ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLOYEE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 31 - Feb 6 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Spring 2020 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector