205813 KRISTINA CARTER Jan 21, 2020 58 min ago 1 of 2 CARTER, KRISTINA LEANNA 01/19/2020Age: 36 Sex: F Race: W Height: 500 Weight: 89 FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 17 - Jan 23 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector