204786 LAURYN WELLS Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19, 2019 Updated 9 hrs ago 1 of 2 WELLS, LAURYN FAITH 12/07/2019Age: 19 Sex: F Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 108 FTA-CONSUME ALC BY 19/20 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector