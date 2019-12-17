204932 LEREZ WILKINS Dec 17, 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Updated 32 min ago 1 of 2 WILKINS, LEREZ LORENZO 12/13/2019Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 150 CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector