205318 LISA CASPER Jan 2, 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Updated 15 hrs ago 1 of 2 CASPER, LISA RENEE 12/31/2019Age: 42 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 185 DWI ALCOHOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Dec 27 - Jan 2 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector