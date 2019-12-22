205147 LLOYD NUNEZ Dec 22, 2019 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 NUNEZ, LLOYD ROBERT 12/21/2019Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 275 COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Dec 20 - Dec 26 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector