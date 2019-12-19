204738 MALCOLM MOORE Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19, 2019 Updated 8 hrs ago 1 of 2 MOORE, MALCOLM 12/06/2019Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 182 DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector