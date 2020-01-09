205471 MARQUELL WARD Jan 9, 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WARD, MARQUELL TRYSHAWN 01/06/2020Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 140 SELL HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 3 - Jan 9 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector