Updated: March 29, 2020 @ 11:04 am
CABALLERO-CABALLERO, MARTIN 03/27/2020
Age: 62 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 220
DHS IMMIGRATION DETAINER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: ICED
The Daily Reflector