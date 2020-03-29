Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 29, 2020 @ 10:04 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution.
HARRIS, NASYM LINDALE 03/26/2020
Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 110
PAROLE WARRANT-POST RELEASE SUPERVISION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector