205617 NYQUAN NELSON Jan 13, 2020 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 NELSON, NYQUAN LAMONT 01/12/2020Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 145 GUN ETC ON EDUC PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET