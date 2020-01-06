205456 NYSHIA DANIELS Jan 6, 2020 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 DANIELS, NYSHIA MONIQUE 01/05/2020Age: 19 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 206 FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 3 - Jan 9 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector