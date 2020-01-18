205773 PORSHIA LASLEY Jan 18, 2020 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 LASLEY, PORSHIA LASHAE 01/17/2020Age: 19 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 206 OBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 17 - Jan 23 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector