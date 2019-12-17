205008 PRESTON CANNON Dec 17, 2019 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 CANNON, PRESTON LEE 12/16/2019Age: 31 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 185 FIN CARD FRAUD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector