Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: January 27, 2020 @ 9:15 pm
BANTOM, QAWNTEL SHENIESE 01/25/2020
Age: 45 Sex: F Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 143
FTA- SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector