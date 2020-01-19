205797 RANDY JOYNER Jan 19, 2020 45 min ago 1 of 2 JOYNER, RANDY CRAIG 01/18/2020Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 205 DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 17 - Jan 23 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector