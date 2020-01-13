205606 REGINALD PREDDY Jan 13, 2020 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 PREDDY, REGINALD ARNESS 01/11/2020Age: 50 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 175 FTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 10 - Jan 16 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector