204709 RICARDO HARDISON Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HARDISON, RICARDO TYRONE 12/05/2019Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 156 FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $5000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Dec 20 - Dec 26 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector