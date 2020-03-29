Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 29, 2020 @ 9:43 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution.
CARTER, RICKY LEE 03/28/2020
Age: 58 Sex: M Race: W Height: 602 Weight: 220
DOMESTIC - VIOLATION OF DVO - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
The Daily Reflector