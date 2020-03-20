LASSITER, ROY ALLEN 03/19/2020
Age: 56 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 185
VIOLATION OF RELEASE CONDITIONS (DOMESTIC) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 10:44 pm