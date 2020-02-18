LONARDELLI, SHAWN ANTHONY 02/16/2020
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 180
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Updated: February 18, 2020 @ 8:50 pm