205895 SHIRKEDER ATKINSON Jan 24, 2020 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ATKINSON, SHIRKEDER RENEE 01/23/2020Age: 36 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 163 VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $295.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 24 - Jan 30 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Spring 2020 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector