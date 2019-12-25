205185 TYJAH DIXON Dec 25, 2019 1 hr ago 1 of 2 DIXON, TYJAH RASHEEM 12/23/2019Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 150 PROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Dec 20 - Dec 26 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector