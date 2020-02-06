Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
HEATH, WILLIAM EDWARD 02/04/2020
Age: 54 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 170
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
