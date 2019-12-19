205041 ZEMARCUS COWARD Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 COWARD, ZEMARCUS DEVONTE 12/17/2019Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 155 AWDWIKISI - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET AWDWIKISI - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector