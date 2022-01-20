' James set tempo as 'Dawgs roll over Panthers (PICS)
- Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor
-
-
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Light rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Updated: January 20, 2022 @ 9:49 am
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Tyrrell and Greene Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. &&