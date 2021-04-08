In partnership with the NCWorks Career Center of Duplin County, James Sprunt Community College invites businesses and industries to attend our annual Job Fair to be held on Thursday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Employer check-in will begin at 9:00 AM. The Job Fair is an excellent opportunity to match qualified and talented students and community members with local employers!
After the pandemic forced JSCC to cancel the 2020 job fair, JSCC and NCWorks staff are excited to return with a new design. This year’s job fair will be a drive-thru event where attendees can safely interact with employers from the comforts of their car.
The event will be held on James Sprunt’s campus at 133 James Sprunt Drive, Kenansville
Employer sites, the NCWorks Mobile Unit, and food trucks will be located throughout the largest parking lots. WiFi is available throughout all parking lots on campus; however, there will not be access to electrical outlets.
Employers are encouraged to be creative in their approach to the job fair and utilize it in the way that works best for their respective organizations, whether it is to recruit, complete applications, interview candidates, or a combination of approaches.
Official registration for the fair is now open and can be completed through the JSCC website. As in previous years, there is no charge for companies who wish to participate in the fair; however, space is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early registration is encouraged.
The deadline to register for the Job Fair is Friday, April 30th, 2021. Directions, table assignments, and check-in information will be sent out approximately one week before the event.
For more information about the 2021 Job Fair, contact Karla Blanton at 910-275-6367 or kblanton@jamessprunt.edu.