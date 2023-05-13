Jamesville students recognized for achievement May 13, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JAMESVILLE - Jamesville Elementary School Principal Michelle Mobley recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the fifth grading period.Those earning honors include:Principal ListGrade 5Caiden Ange, Camden Arrants, Mason Hogge, Serena Huang, Emma Jones, Logan McCombs, Messyah Northern, Kerigan Styons, Abigail Thomas, Madison WinsteadHonor RollGrade 3Scarlett Davenport, Jace Hardison, Holden Lilley, Isaac Lilley, Jesslyn Pierce, Jaydyn Sweitzer, Matthew WhitesideGrade 4Abby Hayes, Adeline Rhinehart, Paris Hall, Alex CaceresGrade 5Levi Coltrain, Mikayla Halsey, Rilee Long, Tyon McNair, Tanner Robinson, Addison Sprouse, Khiyan Webb, Mi’Yachea Young Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Poll Do you support action by the N.C. General Assembly to ban access to abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy? You voted: Completely Mostly Mostly not Not at all No opinion/other Vote View Results Back