...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ROCKY MOUNT — Leamon Lee Edwards, 78, died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Celebration of life will be held Saturday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
TARBORO — William Alvin Betrand, 68, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.
TARBORO — Gwendolyn Denise Lancaster, 53, died on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
ROCKY MOUNT — Donald Ray Jenkins, 63, died on Jan. 4, 2023. Funeral Friday at 2 p.m., at Tabernacle Temple of Jesus Christ, Wilson. Visitation Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Katrina Avent Batts, 40, died on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Word Tabernacle Church. Visitation Saturday 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Ruth Hodges, 77, died on Jan. 8, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.