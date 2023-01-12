ROCKY MOUNT — Leamon Lee Edwards, 78, died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Celebration of life will be held Saturday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.

TARBORO — William Alvin Betrand, 68, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.