TARBORO — Mary Higgs Brown, 92, died on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Association. Viewing Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Homes. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that you wear a mask.
TARBORO — Kevin Ray “Dot” Randolph, 57, died on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Graveside service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Hamilton Memorial Gardens. Viewing Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Homes. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that you wear a mask.
PRINCEVILLE — Gloria Jean Harper Hagans, 70, died on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at St. Luke Church of Christ. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Homes. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that you wear a mask.
CONETOE — Earlene Williams Pettaway, 73, died on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Funeral Monday at 1 p.m., at Conetoe Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Homes. Due to COVID-19, masks are mandatory.
TARBORO — James “LeeLee” Hinton, 60, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Graveside service Monday at 11 a.m., at Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Homes. Due to COVID-19, masks are mandatory.
ROCKY MOUNT — Sandra Garrett Whitehead, 78, died on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Funeral Saturday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m., at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before the service. Arrangements by Matthews Family Mortuary.
RED OAK — William Earl “Bill” Battle, 75, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Funeral Friday at 11 a.m., at New St. John Church Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Arrangements by Matthews Family Mortuary.