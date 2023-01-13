...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Albemarle Sound...
Neuse and Bay Rivers...
Pamlico and Pungo Rivers...
* Until 200 AM EST.
* At 1256 AM EST, strong thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 17 nm southwest of Edenton to 7 nm northeast of The
Vicinity Of Highway 24-17 Bridge, moving northeast at 45 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
The Vicinity Of Slocum Creek, Oriental, Mid Point Of Cherry
Branch-Minnesott Beach Ferry Terminal, The Mouth Of The Neuse
River, The Vicinity Of Belhaven, The Vicinity Of Adams Creek, The
Vicinity Of Trent River, The Mouth Of The Pamlico River, Highway 94
Bridge, Hobucken, Crabtree Bay, The Mouth Of The Perquimans River,
Bath, Mid Point Of South Creek, The Vicinity Of Pamlico Beach,
Albemarle Sound, The Vicinity Of Hancock Creek, The Vicinity Of
Slades Creek, The Vicinity Of South River and Bull Bay/scuppernong
River.
HAIL...0.00IN
WIND...>34KTS
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Jones,
Craven, southeastern Pitt, Onslow, southwestern Beaufort,
southwestern Carteret and Pamlico Counties through 215 AM EST...
At 1253 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Wilmar to 8 miles southwest of Rhems to Surf
City. Movement was east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Jacksonville, New Bern, Havelock, Morehead City, North Topsail Beach,
Newport, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, New River Station, Camp Lejeune
Center, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Stella, Swansboro,
Hubert, Cape Carteret, Merrimon, Pine Knoll Shores and Harlowe.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ROCKY MOUNT — Cheryl Denise Wooten, 60, died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Abundant Life Ministries. Visitation Friday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Matthews Family Mortuary.
ROCKY MOUNT — Nancy Ann Copeland, 70, died on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Funeral Friday at noon, at the funeral home. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Matthews Family Mortuary.
ROCKY MOUNT — Lisa Ann Winnegan, 49, died on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation Friday 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Matthews Family Mortuary.